JJ McCarthy takes subtle jab at Jameis Winston after becoming NY Giants QB1

Perhaps he didn't mean it, but J.J. McCarthy's might have rubbed salt in the wounds of Jameis Winston.

The New York Giants decided to ignore Russell Wilson’s advice and name J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Reacting to the news, the 23-year-old signal-caller delivered a sincere message that might rub Jameis Winston the wrong way.

Making changes at football’s most important position is never easy. Regardless of the situation, there may never be a perfect moment to make such a shake-up without risking tension in the locker room. Still, the Giants believe they’ve seen enough from Winston, and McCarthy, despite an extremely limited sample size, could be the answer moving forward.

As the former Minnesota Vikings QB addressed the media as New York’s starting quarterback for the first time, he discussed his reaction to John Harbaugh’s announcement. His confession might have revealed a lot, including his own view of Winston’s performances so far.

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“J.J. McCarthy says he’s honored but ‘not surprised’ to be the starting quarterback of the Giants. Feels he’s more ready to be a starter than his time in Minnesota,” as reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Jameis Winston and JJ McCarthy of the NY Giants.

Why McCarthy may have taken shot at Winston

By saying he isn’t surprised that Harbaugh and the Giants called his number, McCarthy might have unintentionally taken a shot at Winston’s performance. Had Winston been putting together a better on-field product, New York’s decision to shake things up at quarterback might have come as a bigger shock to McCarthy.

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Other than that, however, McCarthy had nothing but praise for Winston, and vice versa. The quarterback room in East Rutherford remains close, even though it’s been through the wringer—and back—to start the 2026 NFL season.

NY Giants turn to McCarthy for QB help

At the end of the day, the Giants spent a draft pick on McCarthy—even if it was only a fifth-rounder—they might as well get their money’s worth. Why waste any more time hoping Winston will find his footing when the G-Men could see what McCarthy has to offer?

If the young quarterback’s performance is anything like his almost miraculous fourth-quarter showing against the New Orleans Saints, New York has reasons to be excited. Plus, McCarthy is only in the Meadowlands for a limited time and is on a test-drive-type contract, as he will become a free agent in 2028.

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Giants don’t need another franchise QB

When all is said and done this season, this is still Jaxson Dart’s team. The Giants don’t need McCarthy to play at a franchise-quarterback level; they just need him to be good enough to win some games and, hopefully, spare fans and coaches the heart-stopping, stomach-turning roller coaster that Winston can often take the team on.

J.J. ‘game manager’ McCarthy could help New York

For much of his college football career at Michigan, McCarthy was critically labeled a “game manager.” There’s nothing wrong with being one, and that label may actually be good enough for what New York wants from J.J. McCarthy in the 2026 NFL season.

The Giants don’t need McCarthy to play hero ball, though it’d be great if he could at times. As long as he can make the most of the weapons set up all around him, the team should do well.

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Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy was named the starting quarterback for the New York Giants heading into Week 7.

was named the starting quarterback for the New York Giants heading into Week 7. J.J. McCarthy feels more ready to start than he did in Minnesota.

than he did in Minnesota. J.J. McCarthy praised Jameis Winston, noting the New York Giants’ quarterback room remains close.