NY Giants, John Harbaugh ignore Russell Wilson’s advice by naming JJ McCarthy QB1

According to reports, J.J. McCarthy will be the New York Giants’ starting quarterback next week, as John Harbaugh may have seen enough from Jameis Winston without paying attention to what Russell Wilson had to say about the QB drama unfolding in East Rutherford during the 2026 NFL season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants plan to start McCarthy against the Houston Texans, which isn’t exactly how former Giants’ Russell Wilson drew things up. Things between Wilson and New York didn’t end in the best of notes, and the Giants’ latest McCarthy QB1 decision might add another layer to the conflicted relationship.

While the Giants recognize one of C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ strengths heading into Week 7, they aren’t blind or naive. The G-Men know they have strengths of their own but must clear up some doubts before they can put them to full use.

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On that note, figuring out the best course of action at quarterback is paramount. Still, giving up on Winston after four games may not be ideal. At least, that’s what former Giants QB-turned-NFL analyst Wilson believes.

J.J. McCarthy of the New York Giants warming up.

Russell Wilson’s comments

“I think that before you jump the bridge to J.J. McCarthy you may have to give Jameis Winston one more shot and one more look at it to make sure,” Wilson said on CBS Sports’ “Set, Hut! Show”. “The reality is Jameis has played more football, but also, this 23-year-old just threw for 243 yards in the fourth quarter. What if he played four quarters?”

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Having played 14 NFL seasons, Wilson knows a thing or two about coaching and quarterback decisions. Moreover, he spent last season in New York, albeit under a different coaching staff, and knows what might be best for the Giants.

NY Giants didn’t listen to Wilson

Either way, it’s clear that Wilson’s opinions played no role—or were simply outweighed by McCarthy’s merits—in Harbaugh‘s decision. Wilson voiced his thoughts before reports confirmed that McCarthy would start against the Texans in Houston on Sunday. They may have been in vain, or they might give him a chance to tell New York, “I told you so.”

Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy will start for the New York Giants against the Houston Texans.

will start for the New York Giants against the Houston Texans. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the Giants’ plan to switch starting quarterbacks.

first reported the Giants’ plan to switch starting quarterbacks. Russell Wilson suggested giving Jameis Winston one more start before inserting J.J. McCarthy.