Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have emerged as two of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL. While the 2020 No. 1 overall pick turned the Cincinnati Bengals around, the Buffalo Bills star made his team rule in the AFC East.

However, both of them have yet to win a Super Bowl ring. Burrow came close to tasting the ultimate glory in 2022, when his team lost to the LA Rams, while Allen has yet to get his team past the AFC Championship Game.

Success is a big measuring stick for the best players, which is why neither Burrow nor Allen label themselves as the best at their position. Instead, they agree that Patrick Mahomes is the greatest signal-caller in the entire league.

Burrow, Allen call Patrick Mahomes best QB in NFL

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now,” Burrow said, as quoted by CBS Sports. “It’s Pat [Mahomes]. Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

Only a few weeks ago, Allen also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs superstar as the best player at his position: “Until me or [Burrow] or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat’s kind of the clear No. 1 right now. He’s been playing at such a high level for so long and he’s got the rings to prove it.”

At 27, Mahomes already boasts two Super Bowl rings as well as two NFL MVP and two Super Bowl MVP awards. Therefore, it’s hard to disagree on who’s the best QB right now. Even so, that both Burrow and Allen can admit that about an opponent speaks highly of them.