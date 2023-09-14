The 2023 NFL season didn’t start the way many imagined. Joe Burrow, for instance, didn’t expect to struggle so much against the Browns. And obviously Aaron Rodgers never thought his season would last only four plays.

The veteran quarterback was forced to leave the field early in his debut for the New York Jets with an ankle injury, later finding out he tore his left Achilles tendon and therefore would be out until 2024.

Since MetLife Stadium doesn’t have natural grass, Rodgers’ injury led to controversy for the use of artificial turf. Burrow is not asking the league to ban these fields, but he does hope that the type of artificial surfaces is the same in every stadium.

Joe Burrow asks NFL to set same standard for all turf fields

“I think the last couple of years, studies have come out how much safer grass fields are. So I think that’s important,” Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk.

“I think the most important thing is having a standard for the turf fields, having each turf field across the league have a standard, and all of them are the same. Everywhere you go that has turf, each turf is different. I think having uniformity across the league would be best.”

How many NFL stadiums have turf?

15 stadiums in the NFL have artificial turf, while the other 15 have natural grass.