Joe Burrow's salary at Bengals: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Joe Burrow has proven the Cincinnati Bengals they were right to use their first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. Things weren’t easy from the get-go, but he quickly turned the franchise around.

Joey Franchise led the team to its best playoff run in years, taking the Bengals to the 2022 Super Bowl. They couldn’t get to the promised land yet, but the organization is certainly in the right direction with him under center.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Burrow getting tied to a massive contract extension that sees him become the highest-paid quarterback of all time. Let’s take a look at his new deal.

What’s Joe Burrow’s new contract at Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached an agreement with Joe Burrow on a five-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed. This contract makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

How much does Joe Burrow make a week?

With his new contract, Burrow’s average salary per year is $55 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, Burrow would make $4,583,333 a month. That would be $1,145,833 a week; $163,690 a day; $6,820 an hour; $113 a minute; and $1.8 a second.