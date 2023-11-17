Joe Burrow out for the 2023 season: What happened to the Bengals quarterback?

The worst news has arrived in Cincinnati today. A day after being defeated by the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals have confirmed that Joe Burrow, their starting quarterback, will be out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

The Bengals and the Ravens kicked off Week 11 of the 2023 season. It was expected to be an intense game, but Joe Burrow’s sudden exit shifted the balance in favor of Baltimore.

The talented quarterback had to exit the game due to a hand injury. He was caught on camera in clear pain while trying to throw, and now it has been confirmed that he won’t return to the fields this year.

Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season due to a hand injury

Unfortunate news for Bengals fans: following his early departure from the game against the Ravens, Joe Burrow won’t be able to participate in the remainder of the current season due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

During the AFC North match, Burrow exited the field due to a non-contact hand injury. He attempted to throw the football on the sidelines but was unable to, leading to an immediate ruling out from the game.

Absolutely, Bengals fans are deeply concerned about this situation. Their quarterback is considered the cornerstone of the team, and with much of their hopes resting on him, the current scenario doesn’t look very promising.

However, another issue needs addressing: the circumstances surrounding this injury. Teams are required to inform the NFL if a player is unable to perform adequately, yet the Bengals didn’t designate Burrow as questionable throughout the entire week.

Prime Video footage captured the Bengals entering the stadium before Thursday’s game, revealing Burrow wearing a wristband. Coach Zach Taylor stated that the quarterback sustained the injury during the match and that nothing significant occurred in the days leading up to it.

As per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the league is investigating why Burrow wasn’t listed on the injury report. If it’s confirmed that he was injured before the game, the Bengals might face penalties for violating league policy.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Bengals with Joe Burrow out?

With Joe Burrow sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals have only one option left on the roster: Jake Browning. He entered the game against the Ravens, completing eight passes out of 14 attempts for 68 yards and securing one touchdown.

Even though Browning is, as of today, the starting quarterback, the Bengals might consider to sign a free agent. Players such as Cam Newton or Matt Ryan are still available, and their experience might help the team to compete even without Burrow.