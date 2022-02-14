Even though the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't get the job done, Joe Burrow is far from disappointed or discouraged. Check out what the young QB said after the loss.

The Cincinnati Bengals' fairy tale NFL season came to a sad end. Joe Burrow and company couldn't finish the job against the Los Angeles Rams, losing Super Bowl LVI after one of the most incredible playoff runs in recent memory.

The Bengals were the ultimate underdog. No one thought they had a shot before the end of the season and they continued to prove their doubters wrong week in and week out, even in the postseason.

Unfortunately, someone had to lose. But even so, Joe Burrow is far from discouraged or bummed out after the loss, as he knows the team can only get better with time and it's confident in their ability to bounce back.

NFL News: Joe Burrow Says The Bengals Will Be Back To The Super Bowl

“We’re a young team,” the former Heisman winner said after the game. “So you know you’d like to think that we’ll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years. We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers.”

Burrow Sends His Love To The Fans

Needless to say, that wasn't the ending Burrow and Bengals fans were hoping for. After the loss, the LSU product took some time to address the fans and show them his love and appreciation:

“Sorry we couldn’t get it done," Burrow said. "Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys.”

Joe Burrow led the ever-struggling Bengals to the Super Bowl in his first full season as a starter despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Even if they couldn't win the big game, you have to feel good and encouraged about their future if you're a Bengals fan.

Don't sweat it, Cincinnati. You'll be back, we already know 'Who Dey'.