Is Odell Beckham Jr playing today for NY Giants vs Titans in 2026 NFL Week 3?

The New York Giants, featuring Odell Beckham Jr., host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium in one of the most intriguing matchups of the early slate in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back from their Week 2 loss in the 2026 NFL season, and they have a great opportunity to do so when they host the Tennessee Titans. Will Odell Beckham Jr. get a chance to take the field at MetLife Stadium? For John Harbaugh, this game presents a great opportunity to make that happen.

“I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So, I hope that happens this Sunday,” Harbaugh told the press on Friday.

OBJ sits behind Malik Nabers on the G-Men’s depth chart, facing significant competition at the LWR position. It remains to be seen whether the coaching staff ultimately decides to use him against the Titans.

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Giants’ offense so far

The Giants have been leaning into a remarkably balanced attack so far, running the ball on 47 percent of their offensive snaps while putting up 61 total pass attempts through the first two weeks. Following Jaxson Dart’s injury, Jameis Winston will be the starting QB against the Titans.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Passing targets have been heavily funneled through the main tight ends, with Isaiah Likely (18) and Theo Johnson (5) soaking up 23 looks, while wideouts Malik Nabers, Malachi Field, and Darnell Mooney have combined for 28 targets. That leaves just 10 leftover passes for the backfield—and while Odell hasn’t seen a single target thrown his way just yet, it’s only a matter of time before he gets his chance.

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New York’s talented receiving corps

Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, the Giants‘ wide receiver room has seen mixed involvement: Malik Nabers leads the wideout group with 7 catches on 13 targets for 70 yards, while Darnell Mooney has been extremely efficient, hauling in 4 of his 5 targets for 75 yards. Malachi Fields has caught 4 passes for 55 yards on 10 targets.

Nagy needs OBJ ready

Matt Nagy joined the Giants this season to become part of Harbaugh’s staff, and he found a very talented, yet crowded, WR room. The fact that Odell has not had many opportunities so far does not mean he won’t get his chance in the near future. For the offensive coordinator, that means OBJ needs to be ready whenever he is called upon.

“We’re trying to probably slowly package him in some things offensively. So, it’s not that he’s just a backup,” said Nagy. “There are some times when, whatever it is personnel-wise, that we have it on the game plan. We just didn’t get to it. Or, ‘Hey, you’ve got to be ready. One injury away from being in all the time.’ And he knows that. He understands that.

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“And I think probably just for us to be able to just him know that and just keep staying in your book and in the packages, we have for you, get in there and go do your thing.”

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh expressed hope that Odell Beckham Jr. plays Sunday against Tennessee.

expressed hope that Odell Beckham Jr. plays Sunday against Tennessee. The team ran on 47 percent of offensive snaps through the first two weeks.

of offensive snaps through the first two weeks. Offensive coordinator Nagy noted they are slowly packaging Beckham into the offensive game plan.