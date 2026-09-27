John Harbaugh confirms Jameis Winston Week 4 decision after NY Giants’ ugly win vs Titans

It wasn't pretty, but Jameis Winston and the New York Giants secured a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans to improve to 2-1 in the 2026 NFL season. After the game, John Harbaugh announced a decision at the quarterback position.

The New York Giants‘ first full game without Jaxson Dart against the Tennessee Titans was anything but fun to watch. Still, at the end of the day, Jameis Winston did just enough—or the Titans did little enough—for New York to survive at home in adverse weather in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Turning the page to Week 4, John Harbaugh announced who he believes will start under center against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

“John Harbaugh expects Jameis Winston to be the starting QB next week, he says, regardless of what moves the Giants make,” as reported by Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports.

Although Winston’s performance was abysmal at times and the Giants needed a horrible throw from Cam Ward to be intercepted by safety Jevon Holland (three INTs in 2026) with seconds left in the fourth quarter to defeat the Titans, it seems Harbaugh has seen enough positive things from Winston to guarantee him the starting role when the Cardinals visit MetLife Stadium next weekend.

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Winston’s performance against Titans

Coming off a deflating performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Week 2’s Monday Night Football, Giants fans expected Winston to look better against a much weaker Tennessee side and with a full week of preparation and a game plan suited to his abilities.

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

However—and although the inclement weather in the Northeast of the country didn’t help, either—Winston was in for another head-scratching outing against Robert Saleh’s Titans. Winston finished the day 14-for-22 passing for 118 yards and no touchdowns.

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Winston didn’t throw a pick

The former first overall pick in 2015 had no turnovers, though, which is a positive and arguably the main thing New York needed. Against a team as desperate for wins, yet as clueless offensively as the Titans, the Giants couldn’t afford to hand the visitors any free possessions. Perhaps that was a reason why Harbaugh didn’t look too much into Winston’s otherwise poor outing.

With Dart out, at least for the remainder of the regular season, the Giants have made it clear they will address their quarterback room. A signing could happen in the coming days, with New York bringing in another quarterback to compete for the starting role in Dart’s absence.

Sticking with Winston is smart decision

For the time being, Winston won’t be benched, though. Not in Week 4, at least, as an incoming QB would only have a few days to learn the playbook and settle into New York’s offense. The G-Men still believe he is the safest bet in the short term.

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If Winston still can’t find his footing as the weeks progress in the NFL season, and if New York starts falling behind in the standings, a change could be in order. For the time being, however, Harbaugh is in no hurry to make a change. At the end of the day, Winston led the Giants to a win in Week 3. What’s not broken needs no fixing appears to be the message coming out of East Rutherford.

It’s a double-edged sword, but until the Giants get cut, they will continue to roll the dice and live out the full Jameis Winston experience in the 2026 NFL campaign.

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Key takeaways

John Harbaugh all but named Jameis Winston as New York’s starting quarterback for Week 4.

all but named Jameis Winston as New York’s starting quarterback for Week 4. Winston threw for 118 yards and zero touchdowns on 14-of-22 passing against Tennessee.

on 14-of-22 passing against Tennessee. The Giants may bring in another quarterback to compete following Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury.