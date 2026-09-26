John Harbaugh confirms if NY Giants will sign QB after Jaxson Dart’s injury

The New York Giants are preparing for life without Jaxson Dart after their starting quarterback suffered an injury that will keep him out at least six months. Jameis Winston has been named QB1, but head coach John Harbaugh has confirmed that the organization is working to add another player at the position.

The Giants are currently dealing with a difficult situation at quarterback, as Dart’s absence leaves the team with limited depth behind Winston. Although Jake Haener is on the roster, New York knows it needs additional options to prepare for the weeks ahead.

Harbaugh addressed the possibility of signing another quarterback and made it clear that the Giants are already working on that process. The head coach also explained why the team is comfortable with Haener serving as Winston’s backup for the upcoming game, while acknowledging that the current situation cannot continue throughout the season.

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Who will be Giants backup QB vs Titans?

For Sunday’s game against the Titans, Jake Haener will serve as the Giants’ backup. Harbaugh expressed confidence in Haener’s abilities, pointing to his arm talent, familiarity with the offense and ability to execute if called upon.

“I have a lot of faith. He can throw it. He fires that thing around. He knows the offense. I have a ton of faith in him. That’s why we’re ok with it for this game. But going forward, we just can’t have two. So, we’ll be adding guys.”

Will Giants sign another QB?

When asked whether the Giants would add another quarterback and where the organization stands in that process, John Harbaugh confirmed that a signing is being considered and that the team is actively working toward that goal. “We’re in the process. That’s what I’d like to probably say right now. We are going to have to do that. We’re working on that. It’s important to us.”