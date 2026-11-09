NY Giants reportedly define three trade deadline targets as Jonathan Taylor rumors cool off

The New York Giants might have turned the page on Jonathan Taylor, but they still have their eyes set on three targets.

The New York Giants are swiftly pivoting toward alternative targets ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. After withdrawing their aggressive offer for Jonathan Taylor, the front office has narrowed its focus onto more cost-effective upgrades.

Reports by Art Stapleton of North Jersey indicate general manager Joe Schoen identified three distinct trade targets to bolster the roster for a postseason push. Those names are defensive linemen Teair Tart and Dalvin Tomlinson, as well as RB Keaton Mitchell.

Earlier reports discussed how John Harbaugh made an ambiguous claim after the NY Giants retired their offer for Jonathan Taylor. Therefore, Big Blue will pursue immediate complementary contributors to sustain their lead in the NFC East.

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Keaton Mitchell is a cheap, explosive option at RB

Los Angeles Chargers speedster Keaton Mitchell emerges as an intriguing, budget-friendly running back target for New York. Harbaugh knows Mitchell’s explosive track speed intimately from their shared time together in Baltimore.

Art Stapleton lists the following players who he's heard speculated as potential fits for the Giants at the trade deadline:



DL Teair Tart, DL Dalvin Tomlinson and RB Keaton Mitchell.



The Giants have until Tuesday to make a deal. pic.twitter.com/m4gWSb2V73 — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) November 9, 2026

Furthermore, Mitchell would cost minimal draft compensation while providing the dynamic home-run threat New York desperately lacks. His elite burst between the tackles perfectly complements Cam Skattebo‘s grinding, between-the-tackles running style.

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Interior defense has been a priority for Giants

Beyond backfield depth, the Giants front office actively hunts for defensive tackle reinforcements before the deadline buzzer. Opposing rushing attacks have consistently tested New York’s interior depth with physical, downhill ground schemes.

Additionally, strengthening the interior line gives defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson the trench stability required for January football. After all, the Giants are firmly in the postseason race.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants withdrew their aggressive offer for Jonathan Taylor before Tuesday’s deadline.

for Jonathan Taylor before Tuesday’s deadline. Joe Schoen identified Teair Tart, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Keaton Mitchell as trade targets.

as trade targets. Running back Keaton Mitchell currently plays as a speedster for the Los Angeles Chargers.