John Harbaugh reveals NY Giants’ plan to fix fumbles as better weather arrives

The New York Giants are hoping for better conditions as they prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but head coach John Harbaugh is making it clear that the team’s ongoing fumbling problems cannot be blamed on the weather. After several costly mistakes involving ball security, the Giants are continuing to emphasize fundamentals as they look to eliminate turnovers from their game.

The forecast for Sunday’s game is encouraging, with sunny skies and temperatures around 57 degrees expected. That should remove rain as a potential factor, especially after the Giants have played in difficult weather conditions in recent weeks. However, Harbaugh believes the main issue has been opponents punching the ball loose rather than the conditions in which his team has played.

Harbaugh explained why improved weather will not change the team’s approach to protecting the football. “I think it’s appreciated (good weather). It’s appreciated. Everybody would rather play, just not have that be a factor probably. I don’t think that’s why we had the fumbles. It was more getting the ball punched out. And that can happen on a nice day too, so we’re going to have to be very conscientious of it just as much.”

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How are the Giants trying to fix their fumbling problems?

Harbaugh explained that the Giants have a specific ball-security technique called the “G-claw,” designed to help players protect the football against defenders attempting to punch it loose. The method focuses on securing the ball’s pressure points and using the opposite arm to lock it in place, reinforcing the proper mechanics of carrying the football.

The head coach also revealed that ball-security drills are built into the team’s weekly practice schedule. The Giants dedicate seven minutes to the technique during both Wednesday and Thursday practices, making it a regular part of their preparation rather than a reaction to an individual mistake. Harbaugh wants players to develop habits that hold up even when defenders aggressively target the ball.

“We have a technique. We call it the G-claw. It has to do with the pressure points on the football. It has to do with locking the pressure points with the other arm. There’s a technique to it that we emphasize, and we train and we practice. We have a period in every single practice on Wednesday and Thursday. In season, it’s Wednesday and Thursday. We do it for seven minutes and work on it.”

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Despite the additional work, Harbaugh has not ruled out personnel changes if the fumbling continues. He previously acknowledged that every player must keep earning his role, and he confirmed that running backs could face consequences if they fail to protect possession.

With better weather expected against the Saints, the Giants will have fewer environmental concerns, but ball security remains a responsibility that every player must meet.

Key Takeaways

John Harbaugh says the Giants’ fumbles are not primarily weather-related.

says the Giants’ fumbles are not primarily weather-related. New York uses a technique called the “G-claw” to protect the football.

The Giants dedicate seven minutes to ball-security drills on Wednesdays and Thursdays.