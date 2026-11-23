John Harbaugh knows that the New York Giants' backfield, led by Cam Skattebo, cannot afford to give the ball away so easily.

Cam Skattebo and his New York Giants teammates are well known for the explosiveness they bring to the ground game, but that aggressive style has sometimes come at a cost. For John Harbaugh, it is crucial that his offensive players avoid turning the ball over to their opponents.

“I feel like we’ve gone down that road already. He’s (Skattebo) been protecting the football, just like all the guys have been really diligent about protecting the football,” Harbaugh said to the press. “I want to be 100 percent, never ever put the ball on the ground.”

The Big Blue’s No. 44 has been plagued by several fumbles throughout the season, although he has clearly done a great job of addressing those mistakes. For now, Harbaugh is making it a priority to protect the football as much as possible throughout all four quarters.

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One last backflip

Days earlier, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury following a celebration, raising concerns for Cam Skattebo, a big fan of elaborate celebrations himself. Although the running back had previously expressed his intention to stop performing them to protect his body, he once again thrilled the crowd with his signature backflip during the recent win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

RIP the Cam Skattebo backflip ban (week 11 2026-week 11 2026) https://t.co/EIBbM6FF1W — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 23, 2026

“I kind of thought about it. I wanted to give one last one to my fans,” Skattebo said. “At the end of the day, when the energy calls for it and I have to bring the juice for the team. When I backflip it brings juice to these guys. It shows how much I care. I play with my heart and soul in this game. When it’s called for, it’s second nature. It’s hard to hold back from.“

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What’s next for the Giants?

Coming off that statement win, New York has a massive three-game stretch ahead that could define its season. First up, the Giants hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29, before returning home to MetLife Stadium to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 6.

After that, it’s back on a plane for a tough cross-country test against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 13. If Big Blue can take care of business and survive this gauntlet with a couple of wins, watch the Giants’ odds to win NFC East increase dramatically heading into the final month of the regular season.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh sees ball protection as a key for Giants offense.

for Giants offense. Cam Skattebo suffered several fumbles this 2026 NFL season.

this 2026 NFL season. Giants will face Indianapolis Colts on the road on Week 12.