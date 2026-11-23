The New York Giants are making an unexpected push in the NFC East race. Their Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars could change the division picture as the 2026 NFL season enters its decisive stretch.

The New York Giants pulled off one of the biggest surprises of Week 11, defeating the Jaguars 23-18. After entering the matchup as underdogs, J.J. McCarthy and company delivered a statement win that could have major implications for the NFC East race.

The victory also strengthened their position at the top of the division. The Giants improved to 6-3-1, opening a 2.5-game lead over the Cowboys, while the Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles remain further back in the standings.

With seven games left on the schedule, every result could reshape the race for the division title. Beyond the standings, New York’s latest performance has shifted the outlook for its chances of winning the NFC East.

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What do the Giants need to clinch the NFC East title?

The New York Giants need to keep winning and maintain their advantage over the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles to clinch the NFC East title. Following their 23-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11,John Harbaugh‘s team improved to 6-3-1, putting itself in a strong position with seven regular-season games remaining.

Tyler Nubin #27 celebrates with Paulson Adebo #21 of the New York Giants (Source: Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

They currently control their own destiny in the division. Acording to ESPN Analytics, they would have a 64% chance of winning the division if they finish 10-6-1, with Week 14 listed as the earliest possible opportunity to clinch the division.

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However, that does not mean the Giants can secure the title simply by reaching a particular number of victories. Their final record must be better than those of their division rivals, or they must prevail through the NFL’s tiebreaking procedures if teams finish with identical records.

Their remaining schedule will play a major role in determining how quickly it can secure the division. They still have matchups against the Colts, 49ers, Seahawks, Browns and the Lions before closing the season with two important divisional games against the Cowboys and Eagles.

Who are the Giants’ biggest threats in the NFC East race?

The Dallas Cowboys are currently the Giants’ biggest threat to the NFC East title, while the Washington Commanders remain another team to monitor. Dallas improved to 5-6 after defeating the Tennessee Titans 51-30 in Week 11.

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The gap between New York and Dallas is significant, particularly with only seven games left. The Cowboys have shown they can produce points, as demonstrated by their Week 11 offensive performance, but their inconsistent results have left them chasing the Giants. Dallas also has a direct opportunity to change the standings when the two teams meet in Week 17.

Washington is another potential challenger. The Commanders entered Monday Night Football in Week 11 with a 3-5-1 record and were scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals. A victory would improve their position to 4-5-1, but they would still have considerable ground to make up against New York.

Philadelphia appears to have the steepest climb. The Eagles improved to 3-7 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16, ending their losing streak, but their overall record and 1-3 mark within the division leave them well behind the Giants.

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Can the Giants make the playoffs if they don’t win the NFC East?

Yes, the New York Giants can still qualify for the playoffs without winning the NFC East by earning one of the NFC’s three Wild Card spots. The NFL sends seven teams from each conference to the postseason: four division champions and three non-division winners with the best records.

Following their Week 11 victory, the Giants would currently occupy the No. 3 seed as NFC East leaders. However, if another team wins the division, New York could still qualify through the Wild Card standings, provided its record is strong enough compared with the other NFC teams.

The competition for those three Wild Card positions is considerably tougher than the NFC East race. The Chicago Bears (8-2), Minnesota Vikings (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (6-4) currently occupy the three Wild Card spots in the NFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, both at 6-4, are also competing for postseason positions.

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NFC East standings

Team Record Pct Strk New York Giants 6-3-1 .650 W1 Dallas Cowboys 5-6 .455 W1 Washington Commanders 3-5-1 .389 W1 Philadelphia Eagles 3-7 .300 W1

Key takeaways