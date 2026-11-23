Both John Harbaugh's New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys came away with wins in Week 11, keeping the NFC East race wide open.

The New York Giants increased their odds in the NFC East, especially following their impressive Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a win, keeping pace with the Big Blue. With a large portion of the season already behind them, John Harbaugh believes nothing has been decided yet.

“This is where the season starts. Now,” Harbaugh stated to the press once the game concluded. America’s Team remains firmly in second place in the division, keeping its hopes alive of eventually claiming the NFC East crown.

The Giants know they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas if they want to remain contenders. Meanwhile, in Dallas, the Cowboys are dreaming of taking down their longtime rivals, especially with one more matchup against them still on the schedule, this time in Arlington toward the end of the season.

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Giants take down AFC contender

The Giants pulled off a gritty 23-18 statement win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium, snapping Jacksonville’s three-game winning streak while tightening their own grip on first place in the NFC East. Despite being outgained 354–238 in total yards, New York leaned on a suffocating defense that picked off Trevor Lawrence twice and forced five red-zone stops.

J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Abdul Carter led the pass rush with a career-high two sacks and five quarterback hits, while Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo each hauled in an interception. Offensively, J.J. McCarthy played clean, mistake-free football (18-of-38 for 173 yards and a touchdown), finding Malik Nabers (7 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD) in the end zone alongside a short rushing score from Jameis Winston and three field goals—including two from over 50 yards—by kicker Dominic Zvada.

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NFC East standings after Week 11

John Harbaugh led his team to its sixth win of the season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, defeated the Tennessee Titans at home, setting the stage for the NFC East standings after 11 weeks of competition.

Team Record New York Giants 6-3-1 Dallas Cowboys 5-6 Washington Commanders 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles 3-7

What’s next for Giants and Cowboys?

On Thursday, November 26, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in a crucial divisional matchup with major implications for their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, the New York Giants will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29, in the early window of the day’s action.

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Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh believes the season starts now.

The Giants pulled off a gritty 23-18 win vs Jaguars.

vs Jaguars. Giants visit Colts on Week 12, Cowboys receive Eagles.