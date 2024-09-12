Jon Gruden analyzes Week 2 TNF game and picks winner between Dolphins vs. Bills

The second TNF of the season will be between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, but what’s most special is that Jon Gruden has done an in-depth analysis and already chosen a winner for the game.

The second Thursday Night Football game of the 2024 NFL regular season is just hours away, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation for the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Before the game gets underway, it’s worth checking out the analysis from former coach Jon Gruden, who recently shared his breakdown of the upcoming clash.

Gruden, who is no longer active in the NFL, now runs a YouTube channel where he offers detailed analysis of the 2024 season’s games and conducts interviews with players like Derek Carr. The game between the Dolphins and Bills will be his second TNF analysis of the current season.

In his analysis, Gruden shares his extensive football knowledge, focusing on the defensive lines of both teams. He appears visibly enthusiastic on camera, especially when discussing the Buffalo Bills‘ defense and the challenges they will face against Miami’s speedsters.

Gruden praised Sean McDermott’s tenure as a defensive head coach, saying, “He’s outstanding. He has done an excellent job over the years surrounding himself with football junkies, physical guys that are tacklers in space.”

On the Miami Dolphins’ Offensive Line

According to Jon Gruden, the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is a stark contrast to the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line, likening them to night and day. It’s worth noting that in their Week 1 opener, the Dolphins won but allowed just 17 points at home against the Jaguars.

“These are the rough and rugged blue-collar Buffalo Bills, and these are the sleek, fast Maserati-driving Dolphins. They are fast, man, and they use this speed horizontally across the field on these jet sweeps, quick screens, and then they’ll throw it over you vertically because they have Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, the guys that do it.”

Gruden’s Take on Josh Allen

Regarding the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line, Gruden emphasized that the team revolves around Josh Allen, whom he described as a great quarterback. “His production is incredible: last year he had 29 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns. He does an unbelievable job in short-yardage situations.”

According to Gruden, Josh Allen will be unstoppable for the Dolphins. He expects Allen to run extensively and be difficult to contain, especially in the red zone, where he might resort to running the ball into the end zone if he exhausts his passing options.

Jon Gruden’s Pick for the TNF Game

At the end of his extensive 17-minute analysis, which covered all aspects of both offense and defense, the former head coach had to make a pick. Despite Miami’s formidable gameplay, Gruden chose the Buffalo Bills.

“But at the end of the day, I’ve got to pick somebody. So when I was playing the Bills years ago, I learned this song… Hey-ey-ey-ey… Let’s go Buffalo.”

