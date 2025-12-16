Trending topics:
nfl

Jonathan Gannon gets real on his job security

It's time the Arizona Cardinals move on from Jonathan Gannon.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals.
© Norm Hall/Getty ImagesHead coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals.

Once again, the Arizona Cardinals have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season. That has been their status since they appointed Jonathan Gannon.

However, the head coach doesn’t want to hear anything about his hot seat rumors. He knows he hasn’t done a good job, yet he continues to shut down those questions.

That was the case again after his team’s latest debacle against the Houston Texans. When asked about that, he opened up about how much he believes in himself and his team.

Advertisement

Jonathan Gannon shuts down job security questions

“There’s no pitch. I’m concentrating on Atlanta,” Gannon said, per Donnie Druin of Arizona Cardinals On SI. “Your pitch is I believe in myself and I believe in our team. We are at a dip right now, and we’re going through some adversity, but I do believe in us, and we’ll get out of the dip.”

Jonathan Gannon in 2024

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals

Advertisement

The Cardinals have only struggled since Gannon took the reins of the team three years ago, and now that they can’t blame Kyler Murray, there’s simply no way to justify keeping this regime in place.

This team doesn’t seem to have a clear direction. They may not even have a quarterback next season, and it’s hard to feel encouraged about what the future holds.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
NCAAF quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a single season: Record-breaking performances
College Football

NCAAF quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a single season: Record-breaking performances

DJ Lagway linked with three schools after transfer portal decision with Florida Gators
College Football

DJ Lagway linked with three schools after transfer portal decision with Florida Gators

MLB Rumors: NY Mets reportedly identify three players available for offseason trade
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Mets reportedly identify three players available for offseason trade

NY Yankees reportedly confront unexpected competition for star outfielder Bellinger
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly confront unexpected competition for star outfielder Bellinger

Better Collective Logo