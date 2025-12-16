Jonathan Gannon gets real on his job security

Once again, the Arizona Cardinals have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season. That has been their status since they appointed Jonathan Gannon.

However, the head coach doesn’t want to hear anything about his hot seat rumors. He knows he hasn’t done a good job, yet he continues to shut down those questions.

That was the case again after his team’s latest debacle against the Houston Texans. When asked about that, he opened up about how much he believes in himself and his team.

Jonathan Gannon shuts down job security questions

“There’s no pitch. I’m concentrating on Atlanta,” Gannon said, per Donnie Druin of Arizona Cardinals On SI. “Your pitch is I believe in myself and I believe in our team. We are at a dip right now, and we’re going through some adversity, but I do believe in us, and we’ll get out of the dip.”

The Cardinals have only struggled since Gannon took the reins of the team three years ago, and now that they can’t blame Kyler Murray, there’s simply no way to justify keeping this regime in place.

This team doesn’t seem to have a clear direction. They may not even have a quarterback next season, and it’s hard to feel encouraged about what the future holds.