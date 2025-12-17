NY Yankees get concerning prediction about Cody Bellinger amid NY Mets push

In what’s turning out to be the saga of the MLB offseason for the New York Yankees, Cody Bellinger remains unsigned. Now, a report is signaling the New York Mets may have taken the lead in the race for the star outfielder and first baseman.

The Yankees are staying put on their penny-pinching strategy. Though fans in The Bronx are growing sick and tired of it, Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman remain committed to the bit. However, just because the Mets share the New York market doesn’t mean Steve Cohen and David Stearns play by those rules, too.

Now, an MLB insider indicates Bellinger’s next contract will be one that exceeds the Pinstripers’ budget. Instead, it will be the Mets who make the offseason splash, signing yet another former Bronx Bomber to the squad in Queens.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield predicts Bellinger will sign a six-year, $180 million contract with the Mets. “If they aren’t going to sign [Kyle] Tucker and if they’re not willing to give a long-term deal to a pitcher, Bellinger is the best fit for them at the top of the market,” Schoenfield stated.

Cody Bellinger at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

The New York ‘Yankees-looking’ Mets

As much as the two organizations in the Big Apple despise one another, they sure have an odd way of showing it. The Mets—who have historically been little brothered by the Yankees—are now undergoing a surprising roster shakeup. On that note, the squad is now boasting several players with a Pinstriper background.

In addition to Juan Soto, the Mets followed it up by acquiring Clay Holmes last season. Now, they have signed closers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver during the 2025 offseason, leaving Yankees fans stunned after losing yet another player to the Mets.

They say orange is the new black, but in the City That Never Sleeps, it looks like Orange and Blue are the new Pinstripes. If Bellinger follows the same path, then the saying “keep your enemies closer” may take on a whole new meaning for the Mets.