Shedeur Sanders puts Kevin Stefanski, Browns on notice with concise statement

After a rough outing against the Chicago Bears, Shedeur Sanders is determined to right his wrongs in Week 16 of the NFL. However, taking down Josh Allen and the 10-4 Buffalo Bills is way easier said than done. Ahead of the key matchup, Sanders made something clear to Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the team.

Since declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has dealt with second-to-none pressure from fans and media to perform. The product out of the University of Colorado in Boulder (Jackson State transfer) has grown used to the spotlight, though.

Now, coming off a three-interception outing against the Bears, Sanders knows he has some ground to make up. Especially in the completion-percentage department. So far in the NFL, Sanders has completed just 52.2% of his throws, which has been a source of concern. On that note, he voiced a blunt message for Stefanski and the Browns.

“I’m not really looking at the numbers. I’m looking at the wins,” Shedeur Sanders stated during his media availability on Wednesday, via Newsweek.com. “That achieves everything.”

Kevin Stefanski, head coach for the Browns

Signs of progress

Though Cleveland hasn’t exactly been on a tear since Sanders was named QB1, the Browns did look the best they did all season long in the NFL. For once, the offense actually showed its teeth. It may not be enough to strike fear into the ret of the league, but it’s a step in the right direction.

As a starter in the NFL, Sanders now has a 1-3 record. After securing a 24-10 victory during his career debut, the Browns have lost three straight. Two of those defeats can be spared as they were to the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. However, losing to the Tennessee Titans doesn’t sit as right with the fanbase in Cleveland.

Sanders’s numbers so far

Although Sanders stated he doesn’t pay attention to his stats, we will. The former sixth-round selection has appeared in five games (four as a starter). Though it’s a very small sample size, turnovers have been an issue, as has the number of sacks taken—two concerning factors coming out of college football.

However, the talent is also there, and the highlights deserve as much emphasis as his mistakes. So far, Sanders has registered 956 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also rushed for one score on the ground.

