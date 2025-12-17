Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could trade Trent McDuffie as part of their rebuilding process, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler. General Manager Brett Veach has huge problems with the salary cap, and this could be one of his first moves to free up space.

“Another name on my radar is Chiefs corner Trent McDuffie. The last Kansas City corner eyeing a big extension, L’Jarius Sneed, was shipped to Tennessee for a draft pick. McDuffie would have value, and Tampa Bay would be a perfect spot for him.”

The 2025 season is full of uncertainty for the Chiefs, as they need to make several adjustments and, of course, wait for Patrick Mahomes to have a successful recovery after his left knee surgery.

Will the Chiefs make a trade?

The Chiefs could trade Trent McDuffie in an effort to adjust to the salary cap. In the same report, Dan Graziano points out that Brett Veach is not prone to paying cornerbacks, although he doubts the team has a replacement ready.

“The Chiefs always seem to let cornerbacks go when it’s time to pay big money, but a big reason they’ve been able to get away with that is that they always have a replacement ready to go, as McDuffie was when they traded Sneed, and like Sneed was when they moved on from Charvarius Ward. I’m not sure they have that heir apparent on the roster, unless they think it’s Joshua Williams or Jaylen Watson.”

Graziano also points out that a key factor could be the depth at the position in the 2026 Draft. “When the rubber hits the road with McDuffie, it’ll be interesting to see whether that pattern is a result of how they value the position or is more about their confidence in drafting corners and Steve Spagnuolo’s ability to develop them. It’s also worth noting that Watson, Williams and safety Bryan Cook are all eligible for free agency after this season. The Chiefs have a lot of decisions to make about their secondary.”

