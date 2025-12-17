MLB Rumors: Mariners have two targets after watching Jorge Polanco join NY Mets

The MLB offseason is busier than usual, with many teams looking to strengthen their rosters ahead of the upcoming season. The Seattle Mariners were unable to re-sign Jorge Polanco, who ultimately agreed to join the New York Mets, and now they have two targets in mind to add to their roster.

According to journalist Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mariners’ primary targets are Ketel Marte, currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Brendan Donovan, a player for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The Mariners, seeking to rebound from the loss of free-agent infielder Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets, remain in the mix for the Diamondbacks’ Marte as well as the Cardinals’ Donovan, according to people briefed on their pursuits,” the insider wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Donovan’s defensive versatility makes him in some ways a better fit for Seattle,” Rosenthal also added. “He mostly has played second and left field in the majors, but also has experience at every other position but catcher and center field. With a number of Mariners position prospects getting close to the majors, his ability to move to other spots would be especially valuable.”

Ketel Marte left Brendan Donovan right.

Advertisement

If they manage to secure these two signings, it would undoubtedly provide a significant boost for a franchise that, despite its long history, has yet to win a World Series.

Advertisement

Polanco will be a Met

see also Seattle Mariners’ greatest icons: 25 players who made history

The Seattle Mariners were unable to retain Jorge Polanco, who officially joined the New York Mets on a two-year, $40 million deal in December 2025. Polanco is expected to bolster the Mets’ lineup as a versatile first baseman and designated hitter, providing much-needed depth following the high-profile departures of Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz.

Advertisement

Polanco says goodbye to the Mariners

With his trade to the Mets confirmed, Jorge Polanco dedicated a heartfelt message to Mariners fans through his social media, emphasizing his gratitude for his time in Seattle.

“God first,” Polanco wrote. “I cannot express with words how grateful me and my family are for the belief you had in me. First you traded for me and then you signed me when everyone else doubted me after surgery. You made me feel wanted and loved and I will be forever grateful for that. I became a better player and person because of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You embraced by wife, kids, and me as one of your own…again, I will be forever grateful for that. You were an inspiration for me every night and I just wish we could have delivered you the trophy you deserve. I will always cherish my time with you…I will never forget these last two years because of you.”