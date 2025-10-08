Jonathan Gannon opens up on sideline outburst during Cardinals loss

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon reflected on his viral moment with running back Emari Demercado after the player dropped the ball right before he scored a 72-yard touchdown rushing.

The play ended in a touchback, and the Cardinals lost the possession. Arizona lost the game 22-21 in the last second, despite entering the fourth quarter with a 21-6 lead.

Gannon was caught berating Demercado on the sidelines after the play in a moment that went viral.

Jonathan Gannon apologizes for the outburst on Emari Demercado

In the wake of the incident, Gannon apologized for his behavior and admitted he wasn’t proud of the way he acted. Demercado carried the ball three times for 81 yards and no touchdowns. The Cardinals couldn’t close the deal and left the door open for the Titans to snatch the first win of the season.

Jonathan Gannon – Arizona Cardinals – NFL 2023

“Yeah, I woke up this morning and didn’t feel great about it, honestly,” Gannon said. “So in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologized to Emari, apologized to the tea,m and I just told them I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there.”

“Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it’s not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it’s a mistake by me, and it’s just like everybody in there, everybody made some type of mistake yesterday, which culminates to why we didn’t win the game, and we can’t let it happen moving forward,” he added.

The Cardinals will go against another AFC South team in Week 6, as they visit the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium.