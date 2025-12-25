MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly know what Cody Bellinger thinks of joining the NY Mets

The New York Mets have made it a habit of stealing players from the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger might be the next name on that list. However, it seems like the Bronx Bombers are confident in this situation.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees think Bellinger “won’t skip to Queens.” This reveals a big level of confidence that they will keep the outfielder services.

Bellinger is an aging two-time All-Star and former MVP back in 2019. However, he is still very good and productive. He isn’t even that old to begin with. He will turn 30 next season, indicating there are still a couple of seasons for him to be an X factor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Bellinger fare in his year with the Yankees?

Bellinger had 656 plate appearances, in which he had 160 hits, 29 home runs and also 98 RBIs. He was struck out 90 times. Bellinger is a very good outfielder on both ends, offense and defense.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

During the 2025 season, Bellinger played 85 games at left field, 52 at right field, and 41 at center field. He also had seven games at first base. He is a very versatile player to have on a roster.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees star Aaron Judge pushes NY Mets away from Cody Bellinger

Both the Yankees and Mets need his services

The Yankees need Bellinger back as his versatility is guarantee of quality on a roster that has a couple of holes in there. Bellinger provides stability and availability wherever he is needed.

Advertisement

As per the Mets, they need big names to join Juan Soto and company. The Mets are trying to stay relevant after missing the playoffs last season. Certainly bringing a name like Bellinger would boost the team.