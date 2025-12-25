With the New York Mets pushing for Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees are leaving no stone unturned. There is no distance the Pinstripers won’t go to to keep the star outfielder in town for the 2026 MLB season. According to a report, three-time MVP Aaron Judge is taking it upon himself to steer the club in Queens away from his key teammate.

Bellinger has yet to make up his mind, but the Yankees are using all their tricks to force his hand. It’s only reasonable as the prospect of losing yet another star to the Mets would be devastating for the Bronx Bombers.

As reported by The New York Post, Judge is advocating hard for the Yankees to run it back with Bellinger during the 2026 MLB campaign. Judge and Bellinger have formed one of the best duos in the league, combining for excellent play both in the outfield and at the plate. Needless to say, the World Series’ aspirations in The Bronx lie heavily on them.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the Yankees have reached a final conclusion on the Cody Bellinger-Kyle Tucker dilemma. Whether Judge played a role or not, only the front office in The Bronx will know for certain. In the meantime, the main goal is keeping Bellinger away from Queens and the Mets’ hands.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees

Judge and Bellinger’s numbers

The goal for New York is always set at hoisting the World Series by the end of October. Having fallen in the ALDS round of the MLB Playoffs, it’s clear the Pinstripes feel disappointed about their end result. Still, there are plenty of positives to take from the past season. Chief among them may be Judge and Bellinger’s production.

see also Cody Bellinger’s reported demands create tension and draw strong criticism amid NY Yankees, NY Mets rumors

Judge recorded 137 runs (1st in MLB), 179 hits (3rd), along with 114 RBIs (2nd), and a .331 batting average (1st). Moreover, Judge led the league in walks by a wide margin, having been issued 124 free passes—the second-most walks belonged to Cal Raleigh, with 97.

As for Bellinger, the 30-year-old recorded 89 runs (14th in American League), 160 hits, 98 RBIs, and a batting average of .272 (18th in MLB). However, opposing pitchers and managers didn’t fear him as much, being walked just 57 times—4th most among Yankees players.

