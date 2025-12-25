MLB Rumors: NY Yankees appear unlikely to pursue Tatsuya Imai amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

The New York Yankees continue to take a measured approach this offseason, and one potential avenue now appears to be closing. Despite recent speculation, the organization is not expected to pursue Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai. With uncertainty still surrounding Cody Bellinger’s future in the Bronx, New York appears reluctant to make additional high-commitment moves.

With several starters facing delayed returns in 2026, the Yankees were loosely connected to Imai in recent weeks as a possible reinforcement. His power arm and availability on the international market made him a natural fit for speculation, especially given the club’s historical ties to Japanese pitchers.

However, internal sentiment suggests New York may be comfortable standing pat rather than making a significant move, even as questions persist about the rotation’s short-term stability.

Are the Yankees truly out on Tatsuya Imai?

That speculation cooled considerably Tuesday night when YES Network insider Jack Curry addressed the rumors directly. Speaking on a Hot Stove segment, Curry made it clear the connection never materialized. “The Yankees’ connection to Tatsuya Imai does not exist,” Curry said, dismissing reports that had linked the two sides.

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league. Via MLB.

According to Curry, the Yankees are prepared to open the season with Ryan Yarbrough penciled in as the No. 5 starter if needed. That stance reflects confidence in internal options rather than a desire to chase another high-priced arm on the market.

Rotation questions remain, but urgency does not

The Yankees are expected to begin the 2026 season without several key starters. Gerrit Cole continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Carlos Rodon may not return until late April or May, and Clarke Schmidt is likely to miss most of the season following his own elbow surgery.

Even so, the projected rotation—including Max Fried, Luis Gil, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren—has reduced pressure to pursue external reinforcements like Imai. The Yankees appear willing to absorb early-season uncertainty rather than commit resources prematurely.

How Bellinger factors into New York’s patience

With Bellinger’s status still unresolved, the Yankees are keeping backup options open across the roster. Any major pitching addition could be influenced by how that situation plays out, reinforcing why the club has resisted aggressive moves elsewhere.

For now, stepping back from Imai aligns with a strategy built on flexibility. Whether that patience extends beyond the winter will depend largely on how the Bellinger talks conclude—and how the rotation holds up once the season begins.