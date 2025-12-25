Why is Max Brosmer and not JJ McCarthy playing today for Vikings vs Lions on 2025 NFL Christmas game?

The 2025 NFL Christmas slate presents a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions. However, JJ McCarthy won’t play, hence it’s Max Brosmer‘s chance to shine.

The reason for McCarthy’s absence is he is dealing with a hairline fracture on his throwing hand. This rendered him out of the game and that’s why Max Brosmer will be under center. McCarthy hasn’t been able to stay healthy all season long.

The Vikings are already eliminated from playoff contention, while the Lions aren’t mathematically done, but they are hanging by a thread. Hence, Detroit must be thrilled to face the backup even if McCarthy is not an elite QB by any means.

The McCarthy experiment is not working out

When the Vikings ended last year with a 14-3 record, they though that it wasn’t Sam Darnold‘s work, but the system. Hence, they let their QB go and trusted McCarthy this year, who was injured last season. It’s safe to say the decision hasn’t been the best in retrospective.

JJ McCarthy, QB1 for the Minnesota Vikings

The former Michigan Wolverine is not living up to the hype. He has a 5-4 record in nine games, completing only 57.3% of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has a season QBR of 33.9, which puts him 31st in the NFL among 33 qualifying quarterbacks.

The Vikings might try and get a new QB soon

Whether it’s Kirk Cousins returning as a free agent, gambling on Anthony Richardson’s potential or drafting another prospect, there is a big possibility that the team looks for a quarterback.

It’s not only because of McCarthy’s poor level, but also because of his lack of availability. McCarthy didn’t play at all during his rookie season and he has missed seven games, counting this Christmas, this year. It might be a team priority to find a reliable guy next offseason.