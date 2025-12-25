NY Yankees reach final conclusion on Cody Bellinger–Kyle Tucker dilemma as NY Mets lead rumors around MLB

If the New York Yankees are serious about spending the big bucks to bolster their lineup, they must prove it before the New York Mets spoil their plans. Amid loud MLB rumors, a report suggests the Bronx Bombers have now made up their minds about who is the better fit to their system between Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker.

Though neither free agent will sign for cents on the dollar, Tucker—the unanimous No. 1 free agent available in MLB—is seeking an even bigger contract than Bellinger. With Bellinger being a familiar face around The Bronx, the decision between the two star slashers may be made easier for the Yankees. Still, the Mets share the same thought process.

“Kyle Tucker is the No. 1 free agent, but Bellinger’s versatility works better for the New York teams. His price tag is lower, too. The Yankees have made [Bellinger] their priority,” as reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Money talks

Needless to say, neither Bellinger nor Tucker will take discounts after putting up such stellar campaigns in the 2025 MLB season. In fact, their camps may be driving up the price, taking advantage of the bidding war brewing between the two rivalry-driven New York clubs.

Kyle Tucker at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

As of late, Bellinger’s demands have drawn tension and criticism amid the Yankees and Mets rumors. Still, it sure looks like Bellinger will be staying in the Tri-State Area next season, whether it’s in The Bronx or Queens remains to be seen.

Contract projections for Tucker and Bellinger

Most reports around Tucker suggest he could sign on a $40 million salary. However, the term of his next MLB deal draws doubt. Some believe he might be after a five-year, $200 million contract. Others even predict him landing a ten-year, $400 million deal.

According to Newsweek, the possibility of the NY Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays coming up with an offer exceeding the $420 million figure can’t be discarded. As for Bellinger, the 30-year-old outfielder could sign a seven-year, $182 million contract, per The Athletic.

There’s a big gap between the two estimated contracts, which only guarantees the race for Bellinger between the Mets and Yankees will ramp up in the coming days. Whoever comes in second place might be left with no choice but to succumb to Tucker’s sky-high demands. However, the common thought around MLB is that Bellinger and his camp will wait for Tucker to sign before committing long-term to an organization.

