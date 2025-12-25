Trending topics:
What happens if Kansas City Chiefs lose today against Broncos in NFL Week 17?

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day as part of NFL Week 17. Find out what happens if they lose at Arrowhead Stadium.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a disappointing season that has been marked by multiple injuries and, above all, the lack of wins in one-score games, something that became their staple last year.

In addition, Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious left knee injury in the December 14 game against the Chargers. Now, no one knows if the star quarterback will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

To try to remain Super Bowl contenders, head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will have to make many moves, as the formula appears worn out and the dynasty close to its end.

What happens if Chiefs lose today against Broncos?

If the Kansas City Chiefs lose today against the Denver Broncos, they will fall to a 6-10 record. The positive side of all this is that it would be very likely for them to land a top-10 draft pick next year.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs?

Yes. The Chiefs are officially eliminated from the playoffs. The AFC West is out of reach since they can no longer overtake the Broncos and the Chargers. In the race for a wild-card spot, they also cannot surpass teams like Buffalo, Houston, or Los Angeles.

Chiefs and Andy Reid sign new quarterback after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
