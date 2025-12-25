MLB Rumors: Phillies could activate contingency plan as J.T. Realmuto’s future remains uncertain

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to operate under the assumption that retaining J.T. Realmuto is the preferred outcome, but confidence has not translated into closure. Despite extending an offer weeks ago, the organization has yet to receive a response from its longtime catcher, opening the door to alternative planning.

Realmuto’s importance goes well beyond his offensive production. He remains central to how the Phillies manage their pitching staff, game preparation, and clubhouse leadership. Still, silence from his camp has forced the front office to prepare for a scenario that once felt unlikely.

As the market develops, Philadelphia is now balancing patience with pragmatism, aware that viable catching options are scarce — and increasingly mindful that a looming decision on JT Realmuto’s contract standoff may force the Phillies to start evaluating other alternatives.

How would the Phillies replace JT Realmuto if he leaves?

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia insider Cole Weintraub, the Phillies’ contingency plan would not involve free agency. “Any contingency plan would more likely come via trade than from a thin free-agent catching class,” Weintraub wrote, emphasizing how limited the open market is at the position.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to third base. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Realmuto remains the top catcher available, which helps explain why his market has been stronger than expected. Even in a down offensive year—.257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and a .700 OPS—his overall value continues to outpace alternatives.

Realmuto still holds the leverage

Philadelphia originally acquired Realmuto in a 2019 trade with the Miami Marlins, and he has been the club’s everyday catcher ever since. That continuity, combined with his leadership, gives him significant leverage in negotiations.

Whether the Phillies ultimately meet Realmuto’s price or pivot toward a trade remains unresolved. What is clear is that time, rather than urgency, is shaping this standoff—and the next move could define the roster’s foundation for years to come.

