Josh Allen, Bills must be on alert as Aaron Donald ‘feels good’ ahead of Rams’ next game

The Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in a high-profile Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup, and Aaron Donald is already looking ahead to this clash between two contenders.

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season delivers a blockbuster game, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are contenders, and one player who will need to be especially careful is Josh Allen, as Aaron Donald appears to be in top physical condition ahead of this crucial matchup.

“I feel good,” Donald said during his press conference. “I feel a lot better than what I was.” Clearly, this is not good news for Allen, as No. 99 looks to regain the form that once made him the best player at his position.

Through the first four weeks, the Bills’ quarterback has been sacked nine times, resulting in a loss of 50 yards. Heading into a crucial matchup against the Rams, those negative numbers could climb even higher.

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Donald wants to return to his former glory

Aaron Donald’s return from retirement with the Rams has been a bit of a gradual grind so far in this 2026 NFL season. After sitting out Week 1 while ramping up, he made his season debut in Week 2 and has racked up 4 total tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted) and 1 tackle for loss through two games before missing Week 4 due to back soreness.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes as Jon Runyan.

While he hasn’t registered a sack yet and is still fighting through minor physical bumps, the 10-time Pro Bowler is working to shake off the rust, get back into game shape, and regain that dominant, game-disrupting form that defined his legendary career.

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Stopping Allen will be the key

Stopping Josh Allen is hands-down the ultimate key for the Rams if they want to secure a huge victory on Monday Night Football. Allen has been putting up absolute video-game numbers so far this 2026 season—racking up 1,039 passing yards with 6 passing touchdowns through 4 games, while staying lethal on the ground with 118 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

He’s the engine that powers Buffalo’s entire offense, meaning L.A.’s defense will need to generate relentless pressure, keep him contained inside the pocket, and force him into bad decisions; if the Rams can neutralize his dual-threat magic and limit his explosive plays, they’ll be in prime position to steal a massive win.

Key takeaways

Aaron Donald declared he feels good ahead of the Rams’ matchup against Buffalo.

ahead of the Rams’ matchup against Buffalo. Josh Allen has been sacked nine times through the first four weeks.

through the first four weeks. Aaron Donald has recorded 4 total tackles through two games played in 2026.