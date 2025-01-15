Josh Harris is a financial mogul and sports enthusiast who has successfully merged both worlds in an exceptional way. His story is a testament to how passion and a sharp business vision can converge to create a meaningful legacy.

Co-founder of Apollo Global Management, one of Wall Street’s most influential investment firms, he has diversified his sports portfolio with high-profile teams, such as the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

From his days as a fan in Washington’s local stadiums to becoming the owner of renowned teams, he has demonstrated that success is not only measured in numbers but in the ability to turn dreams into tangible realities.

What is Josh Harris’ net worth?

Forbes and Marca have reported that Josh Harris’ economic status continues to grow exuberantly, as of January 2025, he has a net worth of $11 billion, making him one of the wealthiest figures in the world of sports.

Owner Josh Harris of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Northwest Stadium on October 20, 2024. (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The entrepreneur has diversified his interests in the sports world, owning the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, and more recently, the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

The acquisition of the Washington Commanders in 2023 for $6.05 billion, the highest in NFL history, solidified him as an influential figure in American sports. Without a doubt, his passion has helped his fortune flourish.

Additionally, he holds a significant stake in Crystal Palace of the English Premier League. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to identify investment opportunities and expand his influence.

The majority of Harris’ fortune comes from his stake in Apollo Global Management, where he owns around 6% of the firm, according to a July 2024 filing, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Josh Harris’ acquisition of the Commanders

In May 2023, Josh Harris reached an agreement to acquire the Washington Commanders of the NFL for $6.05 billion, making it the highest amount ever paid for a sports franchise in North America.

Owner Josh Harris of the Washington Commanders reacts prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sale was unanimously approved by the league’s owners. Harris’ group includes prominent figures such as former NBA player Magic Johnson, businessman Mitchell Rales, and the co-owner of the 76ers, David Blitzer.

Since the acquisition, he has invested in significant improvements to the Commanders’ stadium, previously known as FedExField, with the goal of enhancing the fan experience, according to SportsPro.

Additionally, he has expressed plans to build a new stadium for the team before 2030 and bring the NFL draft to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., by 2027. The purchase marks a new chapter for the franchise.