Josh Jacobs, Packers receive important update on potential NFL suspension

New details on the Josh Jacobs' suspension could provide key pieces of information for the Green Bay Packers as the NFL season begins.

The Green Bay Packers got a new update on the time that Josh Jacobs may miss due to being on the Commissioner Exempt list. While the NFL hasn’t established any suspension yet, it seems like the running back is already serving it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, “While Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, the NFL could count time spent there as time served for any potential suspension. Some league sources expect this to be the case in the end.” In Week 1, the Packers will have a different RB depth chart without Jacobs.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), there is a six-game minimum for any type of domestic violence. It could be more or less, but while the NFL determines how much games will Jacobs miss, every single matchup where he isn’t featured could be counted towards the suspension.

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How many times have a player been in commissioner exempt list?

The exact total number of individual player-stints on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List since its creation is not officially tracked as a single cumulative tally by the league, though dozens of players have been placed on it over the years.

While Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, the NFL could count time spent there as time served for any potential suspension. Some league sources expect this to be the case in the end. In the Collective Bargaining Agreement, there is a six-game… pic.twitter.com/eupWMrOALk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2026

It serves as a temporary paid leave and roster exemption for players facing serious pending legal charges or active personal conduct policy investigations. Only the NFL Commissioner, in this case Roger Goodell, holds the power to place or remove a player from the list.

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What is the worst Commissioner Exempt List punishments ever in NFL?

The NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List is not technically a disciplinary punishment. However, some big punishments and suspensions have come for players placed on the list. These players have missed the most games from being on the list: