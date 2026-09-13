Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Vikings in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers will open their 2026 season against the Minnesota Vikings. Find out why Josh Jacobs won't be available.

Josh Jacobs will not play today when the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The star running back remains on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List following his legal issues, making him unavailable to practice or play while the league continues to review his situation.

Jacobs recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May incident. Although his legal case has moved forward, the NFL has not yet announced an official suspension. For now, his status remains unchanged, meaning the Packers must begin the season without one of their most important offensive players.

The timing creates an immediate challenge for Green Bay. Jacobs was expected to be a major part of the Packers’ offensive attack, but his absence against the Vikings means the team will have to rely on its other running backs while the league determines what disciplinary action, if any, Jacobs will ultimately receive.

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Is Josh Jacobs suspended with Packers?

Josh Jacobs has not received an official suspension from the NFL. Instead, he remains on the Commissioner Exempt List, a separate status that prevents him from playing while the league continues its review of his legal situation. The NFL recently said there is no timetable for when Jacobs will be disciplined, leaving his return date uncertain.

The possibility of a suspension remains very real, however, and the expectation around the league has been that Jacobs could face multiple games once the NFL completes its investigation.

A suspension of six games has emerged as a possible scenario, although the final number could be different once the league makes its decision. Time spent on the Commissioner Exempt List could potentially be considered when determining how much of any eventual suspension remains to be served, but that should not be treated as confirmed until the NFL announces its ruling.

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Under that scenario, this Week 1 matchup against the Vikings could eventually be viewed as the first game Jacobs has missed toward a potential six-game punishment. For now, though, the Packers cannot count on that outcome. Jacobs remains unavailable, and Green Bay will have to wait for the NFL to determine whether his time on the exempt list affects any future suspension before knowing when its star running back can return.