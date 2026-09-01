Josh Jacobs case keeping Packers attentive as team reveals its current stance

The Green Bay Packers are facing uncertainty following what happened with Josh Jacobs. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Matt LaFleur said the running back will remain at the facilities during his time on the commissioner exempt list, while awaiting a final decision that could have a direct impact on the Packers’ depth chart.

“I’m gonna do that until proven otherwise,” the head coach reaffirmed his trust on Jacobs per The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman. The outlook for the player does not seem promising in the short term.

On the other hand, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said they’re going to “lean on the legal process” and “take things as they come.” It will be a matter of seeing, as the days go by, what will ultimately happen with No. 8 and his future with the franchise.

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Jacobs out of the Packers’ active roster

The Packers’ facilities were thrown into turmoil recently after it was revealed that Jacobs had been placed on the NFL commissioner exempt list. Matt LaFleur’s plans ahead of the start of a new season were disrupted because he will be unable to count on his biggest star in the backfield until further notice.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Derrick Barnes.

The coach now has only three options for Jordan Love to have a running game ally. The first of them is MarShawn Lloyd, while further down the depth chart are the names of Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson.

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A new hope for Green Bay

Matt LaFleur will have to redesign his offense with the 2026 NFL season in mind. The Packers want to reclaim the NFC North, and to do so, they will have to get off to a strong start.