Packers RB depth chart vs Vikings today without Josh Jacobs in 2026 NFL Week 1

Josh Jacobs is still suspended so the Green Bay Packers will have to use different running backs in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Josh Jacobs is still in the Commissioner’s Exempt List, hence he is not playing in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings. That means the Green Bay Packers will have to use different running backs in this game.

Jacobs was the workhorse of this offense. This means that the Packers haven’t really explored much of their other options, especially since last year’s backup was Emmanuel Wilson, who is no longer on the team.

This indicates that it will be a full new-look running game for Matt LaFleur‘s team. Considering that the Vikings have a top-tier defensive coordinator in Brian Flores, this will be a tough test for the Packers.

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Packers Week 1 RB depth chart

MarShawn Lloyd will finally get a chance to shine in the NFL. He has only played 10 regular-season snaps as he’s been sidelined due to a variety of injuries in his first two years in the NFL. The Packers also traded for Kaleb Johnson, who wasn’t able to impress with the Steelers. Chris Brooks is also on the roster.

What the Packers backfield could look like today, via @tracywolfson:



Marshawn Lloyd will have a big role (team will be careful with him – injury history).



The team trusts Chris Brooks the most because of his blocking ability.



Kaleb Johnson still getting up to speed. pic.twitter.com/Xj7O1jCwmy — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 13, 2026

MarShawn Lloyd Chris Brooks Kaleb Johnson

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The running game is key for LaFleur’s scheme to work

Matt LaFleur’s offense relies on the running game as its foundational engine to control the clock, keep defenses guessing, and unlock the rest of the playbook. LaFleur comes from a coaching tree that heavily features outside zone runs, pre-snap motion, and jet sweeps to stretch the field horizontally.

When the run game works, linebackers and safeties step toward the line of scrimmage. This movement creates open windows down the field for the quarterback to exploit in play-action, where Jordan Love shines. Hence, Lloyd, Brooks, and Johnson must deliver for the offense to work.