The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most actives team in free agency trying to win their consecutive Super Bowl. Andy Reid is on a clear mission to provide Patrick Mahomes another championship caliber roster.

On offense, wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown has arrived to play alongside Rashee Rice. Meanwhile, the biggest moves have been on defense with a contract extension for Chris Jones and a non-exclusive franchise tag for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

However, with all the implications of salary cap in the NFL, it’s almost impossible to keep all the pieces together. A few weeks ago, it was Marquez Valdes-Scantling and now the Buffalo Bills jumped to take away a crucial player on the Chiefs’ scheme.

Mike Edwards signs with the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have signed safety Mike Edwards to a one-year contract. It was a much needed move for Sean McDermott’s team after they released a star like Jordan Poyer due to his salary cap hit.

Edwards is 27-years old and was drafted in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 99th overall pick. He played there four seasons before signing with the Chiefs in 2023.

Currently, Mike Edwards and Taylor Rapp are projected to be starting safeties for the Bills going into training camp.