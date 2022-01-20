Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will clash at the Arrowhead Stadium in a match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will face each other at the Arrowhead Stadium in a game for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had a great start in this 2022 NFL Playoffs by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers of Ben Roethlisberger 42-21 in the Wild Card Round. Kansas City had finished its regular season campaign with a record of 13-5.

Meanwhile, the Bills managed to defeat Bill Bilichick's New England Patriots 33-21 in the Wild Card Round. It was a great victory for Buffalo, who ended its regular season with a record of 12.6.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Date

The match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs between Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the Arrowhead Stadium. Last time they met, the Bills won 38-20.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: CBS, NFL Game Pass.