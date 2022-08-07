In just a month, Kareem Hunt has changed a lot and is now looking for a new team. Despite showing his love to the Cleveland Browns in recent days, the running back is trying to be traded before the 2022 NFL season starts.

Kareem Hunt's love for the Cleveland Browns is over: The RB is looking for a new team

The 2022 NFL season is near and every single player is looking forward to become the best for his position, but the competition could be tough. This is the case of Kareem Hunt, who apparently is not in love anymore with the Cleveland Browns and has requested a trade from the team just weeks away from the star of the next campaign.

One of the most controversial moves in recent years was the one regarding Kareem Hunt and the Browns. The running back had some off the field issues, but Cleveland was confident they could get him back on track and have one of the best tandems in the league alongside Nick Chubb.

But it seems that Kareem Hunt does not like the secondary role he will probably have at Cleveland. That's why it has been reported that the former Kansas City Chiefs' player has asked for a trade in order to become the RB1 at other team.

Report: Kareem Hunt requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns

According to James Palmer from NFL Network, Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns just weeks away from the start of the next campaign, but the team has told him that there's no chance of this happening.

Back in June, Kareem Hunt said that his dream was to retire at Cleveland, but it seems like the love for the Browns is over. He played only eight games in 2021 due to an ankle and calf injuries, so this 2022 it was supposed to be his comeback year.

Hunt could go through the same path that took Deebo Samuel and turn the request for a trade into an extension. The Browns running back has a year left in his contract and, if he does not agrees to a settlement, he will become a free agent in summer of 2023.