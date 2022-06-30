The situation of quarterback Deshaun Watson is yet to be clarified, however, all indications are that the Cleveland Browns will have to play the season without their star signing, so Kareem Hunt offered an overview of what this would demand from the team.

The Cleveland Browns cracked the market heading into the 2022 NFL season with the signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson for $230 million over five years, their most lucrative contract to date. However, the allegations made against him for sexual offenses have the Browns on the verge of being without their star signing. In this regard, and with the disciplinary hearing about to culminate, running-back Kareem Hunt has already indicated how the season should be approached without Watson.

Disciplinary Officer Sue Robinson, appointed by the NFL and the players' union, is the lead official charged with evaluating the resolution of the case against Deshaun Watson, who is the subject of lawsuits from 25 women alleging that he committed sexual misconduct while providing therapy and massage services.

So far, it has been reported that of the 25 lawsuits against the former Houston Texans quarterback, only 4 remain active, after having reached a settlement with the rest and one has been dropped. According to information published in NFL.com, the possible sanction for Watson would be a suspension of up to one year.

The Cleveland Browns' season without Deshaun Watson according to Kareem Hunt

For running-back Kareem Hunt, the goal is clear: transcend with the Cleveland Browns no matter what. Since 2019, when he arrived to this team that has been his goal, and that is why he already foresees the path that his teammates and he have to follow if Deshaun Watson is not available to help them in the 2022 NFL season.

“I don’t know too much about the situation. If he misses it, it’s the next man up mentality. I’m gonna be ready to play, I know the rest of the teams still gonna be ready to play—We didn’t have Deshaun last year or the years before.”, stated Hunt according to News 5 Cleveland Camryn Justice.

While Hunt's motivational speech is good, it should be noted that the Cleveland Browns are one of the franchises that have never played in the Super Bowl. And that is precisely why they signed a quarterback with the qualities of Deshaun Watson, to make a leap in quality. If they repeat what they have done in previous seasons, they assure the same, which is another year without reaching the top of the NFL.