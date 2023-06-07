Karim Benzema was a legend for Real Madrid. After 14 seasons, the number of titles conquered is just incredible. 5 Champions League, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 5 FIFA Club World Cups, 4 La Liga, 3 Spanish Cups and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Benzema left the team as the second best scorer in club’s history just behind Cristiano Ronaldo (451). His 354 goals put him ahead of names such as Raul Gonzalez (323) and Alfredo Di Stefano (308). He also won the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

However, the French striker decided to play at Saudi Arabia with an amazing $600 million offer from Al Ittihad. In an extraordinary turn of events, a comparison with the NFL became viral. It made a lot of fans scratch their heads.

Karim Benzema is almost worth the entire NFL salary cap

Believe it or not, the contract of Karim Benzema is almost worth the latest approved budget for any team in football. Let that sink in. In 2023, the NFL salary cap for a team will be $225 million.

So, in an unbelievable number, Benzema would make $215 million annually just $10 million shy of the NFL limit. By the way, the French striker’s agreement could extend up to three seasons and a total of almost $650 million.

Of course, this staggering comparison left many NFL fans wondering about the economic development of salaries in different sports. How is it possible that one soccer player could earn the total of an entire football roster? Just ask Karim Benzema.