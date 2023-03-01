After Karim Benzema trolled him for winning The Best award, Lionel Messi had an incredible answer prepared.

Lionel Messi just won the The Best FIFA Men's Player award after an incredible 2022 in which he led Argentina to glory in the World Cup at Qatar. Messi finished the tournament with seven goals and scored in each of the knockout round stages. He had a performance for the ages against Kylian Mbappe and France in the final.

Lionel Messi was nominated for Best Player of the year alongside Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG) and Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid). Mbappe had a sensational World Cup as the top scorer and Benzema was one of the key pieces for his club to win Champions League and La Liga in the same season.

In the end, winning the World Cup is above anyhting else and Lionel Messi took home The Best award. However, Karim Benzema wasn't happy about it and trolled Messi on social media. Now, the star from Argentina answered back. Read here to check out all the details.

Lionel Messi answers after Karim Benzema trolled him for winning The Best award

So, after losing The Best award, Karim Benzema went to social media and posted all his accolades in a very controversial story. The list was enormous to point out that he deserved it over Lionel Messi. Ballon d'Or, Champions League (as top scorer), La Liga (as top scorer), FIFA Club World Cup and 63 total goals were some of the accolades included by Benzema.

Of course, the entire world saw this as a strong message and a clear challenge to Lionel Messi. Now, after the debate ignited, the star from Argentina finally spoke loud and clear about the entire situation.

This Wednesday, Lionel Messi posted two Instagram stories with a subtle message for Karim Benzema. No words. Just two pictures of him holding and kissing the World Cup trophy in Qatar with Argentina. The response seems to be clear. There's nothing ever above the World Cup.