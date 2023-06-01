Just a few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Following a very disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

However, as he is set to became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the rumors sparked around Tom Brady and his possible return to the NFL. Read here to check out the details of his final decision.

Will Tom Brady be returning to the NFL?

Tom Brady finally spoke loud and clear about the possibility of him coming out of retirement. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the legendary quarterback was asked if the Raiders could be his new destination.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again. I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, because I’ve already told people that lots of times, but, I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year.”

Furthermore, Tom Brady confirmed that he indeed wants a minority stake of the Las Vegas Raiders. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we’re in the process of that, along with the other different things that I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on. That’s a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously.”