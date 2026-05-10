Kellen Moore brings clarity on Jordyn Tyson’s absence in Saturday’s Saints practice

Jordyn Tyson is the New Orleans Saints bet to be a gamechanger on the roster. However, some concerns could’ve rose when it was reported that the wideout didn’t practice on Saturday. Head coach Kellen Moore cleared the air.

Moore said Tyson had a rest day as the team is “putting together a plan for him.” Hence, it’s not like he has a new injury. After all, that was the biggest issue of Tyson coming into the NFL Draft.

Tyson has a history of hamstring, collarbone, and knee injuries. However, it not only seems like he is not injured, but the team is also planning for Tyson to be healthy and fit for the season.

Advertisement

Tyson must make an immediate impact for Saints

No one questions Tyson’s skill. He is undoubtedly one of the best wideouts in the draft class. He is a very complete receiver. So, if healthy, he will be tasked with delivering the results. After all, the Saints trust him to help quarterback Tyler Shough reach new heights.

Admin can’t sleep



Up watching Jordyn Tyson highlights pic.twitter.com/qRj6g5vHp2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2026

Tyson will make a great WR duo with Chris Olave. However, Olave is also an injury prone wideout. Hence, the Saints WR corp is a boom-or-bust unit. If healthy, they are capable of absolutely burning defenses. However, being healthy is the issue.

Advertisement

The Saints project an upside in wins this season

Last year, the Saints won six games and actually ended the season red-hot. However, it was too late for a playoff push. Having said that, and given that they are in the NFC South, a division won by the 8-9 Panthers, the Saints should see their roster as one fit to win the division.

Hence, given that they have a good playcaller in Kellen Moore, two studs at WR in Olave and Tyson, two good running backs in Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara, and a QB who ended hot last season, it wouldn’t be crazy for them to think they can challenge the NFC South.