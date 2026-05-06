Kenneth Walker confirms Patrick Mahomes’ influence on his arrival to the Chiefs through free agency

Kenneth Walker III revealed the importance quarterback Patrick Mahomes had in convincing him to join the Kansas City Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense was reinforced exceptionally, surely because of the desire to compete for another title with the arrival of Kenneth Walker, and they expected to see him soon alongside Patrick Mahomes, who remains injured. However, Walker revealed the importance the quarterback already had since his arrival.

Running back Kenneth Walker III recently spoke with Kay Adams on her show to discuss Patrick Mahomes’ influence on his free-agent signing decisions and on building chemistry on the field. “We’ve been working on getting connected in the passing game and everything, so that’s good. I feel like I’ll be used more in the pass game,” said Walker, who praised Mahomes’ focus on the game plan. “He’s really good at being detailed with the whole team, and that chemistry is going to keep building.”

The Chiefs signed running back Kenneth Walker to a three-year, $43.05 million contract. The 25-year-old was coming off a 1,000-yard season and a Super Bowl MVP performance with the Seattle Seahawks.

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What Mahomes did to help bring him in

He also revealed that during last year’s playoffs, Mahomes was pushing for Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to sign the running back. Walker was impressive during Seattle’s Super Bowl run, rushing for 313 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

His comment reflected just how much Kansas City’s front office valued Mahomes’ opinion. With a new option in the backfield, the Chiefs were aiming to recapture their dominance in the NFL by leaning on Walker.

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Walker’s performance drew attention

Last season with the Seattle Seahawks, Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He was also impactful in the passing game with 31 receptions for 282 yards. And with those numbers, he was clearly going to attract attention.

“I feel like it would have had a lot to do with it, you know, he’s (Mahomes) the best quarterback in the league,” said Walker. “So, I feel like he’s got a lot of power in there. I’m glad he does because I’m here now.” He was expected to play a much-needed role in the offense and provide Mahomes with weapons.