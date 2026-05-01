Chiefs GM Brett Veach clarifies team plans to run to help Patrick Mahomes, putting pressure on Kenneth Walker III

The Kansas City Chiefs know that they need to help Patrick Mahomes. The fact is that the quarterback has not been given the best of helps in the last couple of years. Also, he is recovering from an ACL tear, hence, general manager Brett Veach knew a move like bringing running back Kenneth Walker III was needed.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Veach was clear on his message. “We added Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and we feel real good about our offensive line… We’ve gotta get back to establishing our run game.”

Establishing the run game allows Mahomes to play more freely, and also lets him know that he doesn’t need to play Superman for the Chiefs offense to work. Mahomes is tasked to do a lot. This time around, Kenneth Walker will provide him with the help he needs.

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Kenneth Walker can help Mahomes in multiple ways

Walker is an excellent running back, that’s why he won Super Bowl MVP. He brings a balance of speed, raw power, and intelligence to his game that not many RBs possess. He is also fresh off a ring-winning 1,000-yard season.

However, that’s not the only way he can help Mahomes. Walker also had 31 catches for 282 yards last season. Mahomes can perfectly ditch it out and let Walker do the rest. Screen passes and play-action can also be a part of the menu when having someone like Walker.

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Veach also mentioned a revamped O-line

The offensive line was also upgraded and that’s key. While not sexy, the O-line is like the door to a house. It doesn’t matter how big or fancy the house is, it’s nothing without a door that protects it. The Chiefs now brought big guys that will protect Mahomes, and also open holes for Walker.

Josh Simmons is likely to take the left tackle spot, with Kingsley Suamataia at left guard. Creed Humphrey will resume his role as center, while Trey Smith will serve as right guard. The right tackle spot will likely belong to Jaylon Moore.