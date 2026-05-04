Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes is defying the odds with encouraging recovery

The Kansas City Chiefs wanted a return next NFL season that would be worthy of their history, coming off a season in which they did not even qualify for the playoffs, and to make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes was injured, but Brett Veach, general manager, revealed that Mahomes was having a recovery against all odds.

Brett Veach, general manager of the Chiefs, told SiriusXM that Mahomes’ rehabilitation was far ahead of schedule. “He’s very far ahead of schedule,” Veach said. “I think the biggest challenge we’re going to have is protecting Mahomes from himself because I’m sure that when we get to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp, he’ll want to be fully involved.”

This important progress placed Mahomes in a position to potentially participate in parts of the team’s offseason training program if his recovery continued without setbacks.

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Preventive measures for the Chiefs

Mahomes was recovering from a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee, which he suffered last December in the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the typical recovery time is nine to 12 months, his current progress puts him on track to potentially return for training camp before the next NFL season, if not earlier.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s been really inspiring,” Veach said. “I’ve been there with Pat before, when he dislocated his knee and worked his tail off to come back in three weeks. I knew that that obstacle in the road wouldn’t slow him down at all.”

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Even with Mahomes apparently ahead, Veach had focused on protecting him throughout the rehabilitation process. Although his return to the field would provide a boost, the team remained focused on taking a cautious and long-term approach rather than rushing him back.

“We’ll have to hold him back a little,” Veach said. “I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but I think you know the type of person and competitor that Pat Mahomes is. I would just say we’re in a pretty good place right now.” Now the focus shifted less on the knee itself and more on managing his competitive spirit.