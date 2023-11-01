Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a 2023 season full of ups and downs in the NFL. Nevertheless, Mike Tomlin keeps the team alive with a 4-3 record, still in the playoff race in the AFC. In the last two years, things haven’t been the same without Ben Roethlisberger.

However, harsh criticism continues for the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, after a 24-10 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make matters worse, Pickett got injured, and Mitch Trubisky failed to perform as a backup.

In this scenario, the Steelers face a short week as they will face the Tennessee Titans led by the rookie sensation, Will Levis, this Thursday. When it seemed like Kenny Pickett wouldn’t be ready due to his rib injury, the quarterback delivered a surprising message when asked if he would miss the game. “I’m playing for sure.”

Will Kenny Pickett play against the Titans?

While Kenny Pickett remained optimistic about Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin was a bit more cautious about the matter.

“We’ll see how we go through the week. His ability to throw, his level of comfort, his of effectiveness, etc., and let that be our guide in terms of determining his availability.”

Kenny Pickett’s words have taken many experts by surprise since his ribs injury effectively hindered his ability to throw accurately during the game against Jacksonville. With a short week, nobody expected him to be ready.

“I felt like I couldn’t throw it the way I needed to throw it to help us win. So listening to what the doctor said and go for there. When I’m coming through, being able to have torque, rotating. Obviously, your ribs are a huge part of that, so just being smart these days and get ready to go Thursday night.”

Who would replace Kenny Pickett with the Steelers?

If Kenny Pickett is not ready to play against the Titans on Thursday Night Football, Mitch Trubisky would have his first start of the 2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2022, Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.3 million contract to be one of the NFL’s most reliable backups, but his performances have been disappointing. In fact, many fans aren’t excited about him as the starter.

In the No.3 spot of the depth chart is Mason Rudolph, who was the team’s starter for several games when Ben Roethlisberger got injured in 2019. Despite being a third-round pick, Rudolph has never received a real opportunity in the fight to be the franchise quarterback of the future.