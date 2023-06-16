Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL. During his tenure with the Steelers, he has achieved 16 consecutive winning seasons. Just an impressive feat.

However, after seven years without a victory in the playoffs, Tomlin knows it’s time to take the next step. After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Kenny Pickett era is the future.

So, in a video which has been praised on social media, Mike Tomlin sent an emotional message to his players regarding what he expects of them prior to a new season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The sequence is incredible.

Reasonable expectations: Mike Tomlin’s emotional message to his players

Mike Tomlin appears in a group meeting with his players and he delivers a speech to motivate them ahead of the preseason with Steelers. In the winningest franchise in football, there’s just no margin of error.

“It’s always good to acknowledge reasonable expectations. I expect you to get better in all areas. You need to continually be a guy on the rise. That is a reasonable expectation as opposed as just coming in here and putting in time”.

Furthermore, Tomlin warned the veteran players and encouraged them to look for more. “The things that made you viable in the past aren’t gonna be the things that make you viable moving forward. You better be continually getting better. I ain’t doing my job if I’m not pointing that out.”

In the last part of his speech, which is already viral on social media, the Steelers’ head coach also sent a clear message to the young guys. It’s time to improve iftheywant a championship.

“We expect you to be significantly better. Hear the words. You were a young guy, we might have tolerated mental errors a year ago. We’ll have less tolerance moving forward. It’s just a reasonable expectation. This is a man versus himself battle. You gotta be continually pressing to get better.”