Key Jayden Daniels' Commanders teammate heavily fined by NFL for dangerous action vs Cowboys' Cooper Rush

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders may have already moved past the recent 26-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys—led by Cooper Rush at QB—but the game continued to bring consequences as the NFL announced the Week 12 fines.

In their latest update of their gameday accountability report, the National Football League included Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, a pivotal leader on the team’s defense.

Despite being one of the most experienced players on a team led by a rookie QB in Daniels, Wagner made a surprising mistake for a player of his age, drawing a $16,883 fine from the NFL for roughing the passer (contact to the knee or below).

Bobby Wagner punished by the NFL for low hit on Rush

The play in question took place at the start of the fourth quarter, with 14:17 remaining in the game. With Dallas on second and 11, Wagner went low on Rush as the quarterback completed a seven-yard throw to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in action during the game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders played in Landover, Maryland.

The referees immediately noticed the violation and flagged Wagner, giving the Cowboys an automatic first down on their own 45-yard line. The play didn’t prove that costly for Washington as Dallas failed to score on that drive, but it proved costly for Wagner’s pockets.

Wagner gets one of the biggest fines of the week by the NFL

The 34-year-old was tied with Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (Unnecessary Roughness – blindside block) for the second-highest fine in Week 12, only trailing Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Donte Jackson, who were fined $22,511 each.

$22,511.00 – Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) and Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) $16,883.00 – M.J. Stewart (Houston Texans, Unnecessary Roughness – blindside block) and Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders, Roughing the Passer – contact to the knee or below) $15,236.00 – Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) $11,255.00 – Grant Delpit (Cleveland Browns, Unsportsmanlike Conduct – taunting), Neville Hewitt (Houston Texans, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit), Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit), and Damontae Kazee (Pittsburgh Steelers, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit). $10,378.00 – Jordan Hicks (Cleveland Browns, Roughing the Passer – body weight) $8,856.32 – Jackson Powers-Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit) $6,594.00 – Coby Bryant (Seattle Seahawks, Unsportsmanlike Conduct – obscene gestures) $5,472.00 -Mike Brown (Tennessee Titans, Unnecessary Roughness – hip-drop tackle) and Vederian Lowe (New England Patriots, Unnecessary Roughness – blindside block). $5,106.48 – Julian Hill (Miami Dolphins, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) $5,083.00 – Daniel Hardy (Chicago Bears, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit)

