Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers lost their second Super Bowl in five years against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a 25-22 defeat with a very controversial decision by the head coach before the start of overtime. Not deferring when they won the coin toss.

The defense held Andy Reid and his offense to three points in the first half, but, they couldn’t stop the Chiefs in the final stages of the game. Nevertheless, that side of the ball was very solid for the team in the 2023 season.

In a decision which shocked the NFL, when Mahomes proved he is the heir of Tom Brady, Shanahan pointed out at Steve Wilks for the debacle. He was fired as defensive coordinator.

Kyle Shanahan picks new defensive coordinator for 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has chosen Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He was working as the coach of defensive passing game and nickel cornerbacks.

It’s a very surprising decision by Shanahan because there were two big names rumored to be the favorites. The leading candidate was Brandon Staley after he was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. By the way, the 49ers will indeed sign Staley as an assistant coach on defense.

The other intriguing option was David Merritt who is the defensive backs coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the 49ers once again decided to promote someone from the organization, but, that raises big questions about why Kyle Shanahan fired Steve Wilks.